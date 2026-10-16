Banana Ball World Tour returning to Target Field next summer

The Brief The Banana Ball World Tour is coming to Minneapolis' Target Field again next summer. Party Animals will play two games against the Firefighters on Friday, June 4, 2027, and Saturday, June 5, 2027. The ticket lottery for next year’s games is open through Oct. 31.



Mark your calendars, baseball fans, because Banana Ball is coming back to the Twin Cities.

2027 Banana Ball World Tour stops in Minneapolis

The backstory:

The Minnesota Twins announced Friday the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour will return to Target Field this summer. The Party Animals will play two games against the Firefighters on Friday, June 4, 2027, and Saturday, June 5, 2027.

Minneapolis was selected as one of 74 cities to host a stop on the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour, with Target Field among 23 Major League Baseball stadiums chosen for the tour.

Members of the Party Animals hoist their teammate Tanner Thomas #4 of the Party Animals during a game against the Savannah Bananas at Fenway Park on June 08, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Jaiden Tripi / Getty Images)

Last August, the Savanna Bananas played three sold-out games at Target Field.

The ticket lottery for next year’s games is open until Oct. 31.