Are the Minnesota Twins sellers on the 2021 season?

There’s no getting around it, the 2021 season so far for the Minnesota Twins has been a massive disappointment.

The Twins lost to the Houston Astros 14-3 on Sunday to drop to 26-39 on the season. They’re 15 games back of the lead in the American League Central Division. They’re 11 games back from the second spot in the American League Wild Card.

After winning two straight AL Central titles, 2021 has been a disaster for Rocco Baldelli and the Twins. The pitching staff has largely underperformed, and they’re having all kinds of difficulty staying healthy.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is July 31, so will the Twins be sellers? Time is running out to stay competitive, 65 games into the season. Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich talked with Dan Hayes, Twins’ beat writer for The Athletic, on what’s next for the club the rest of the season and who could potentially be dealt by the deadline.

The Twins haven’t been competitive, the Wild season ended after one playoff series and the Vikings don’t start training camp for more than a month. Welcome to the Minnesota sports abyss.