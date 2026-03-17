Anthony Edwards out up to 2 weeks with right knee inflammation
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have 14 regular season games left to stay in the top six of the Western Conference, and they could be without star Anthony Edwards for up to two weeks.
Anthony Edwards injury update
What we know:
The Timberwolves announced Tuesday Edwards had an MRI on his right knee, which revealed inflammation. Team officials say Edwards will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.
Edwards has started 58 of the Timberwolves’ 68 regular season games so far, missing 10 with a right foot issue he’s been dealing with most of the season. Edwards is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season.
What we don't know:
The Timberwolves don't have an exact timeline for Edwards to return.
Season outlook
Why you should care:
The Timberwolves host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Target Center. They’re 6-4 in their past 10 games, but have lost four of their past five games to drop to 41-27 on the season.
The Timberwolves have a two-game lead on the Suns for the No. 6 spot in the West, and need to finish in the top-six to avoid having to play in the NBA Play-in series for the Western Conference Playoffs.
What's next:
The Timberwolves have seven games over the team’s projected two-week timeline for Edwards.