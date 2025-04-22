Anthony Edwards fined $50K for incident with fan during Game 1 at Lakers

article

The Brief The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 after an incident with a fan during Game 1 at the L.A. Lakers Saturday night. Edwards directed inappropriate language and made an obscene gesture directed at a fan. The Timberwolves won Game 1 117-95 and face the Lakers in Game 2 Tuesday night.



Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for an incident with a fan during Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Edwards was fined for directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan.

What happened

What we know:

The incident happened with 4:33 left in the third quarter as Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Donte DiVincenzo were all at the scorer’s table. A fan is calling out Gobert.

Edwards comes to Gobert’s defense, saying, "Rudy got $200 million, he got $200 million. My d**k is bigger than yours."

Edwards has been fined multiple times this season, and was suspended one game after getting his 16th technical foul during the regular season. He had another technical foul rescinded to be able to play in the regular season finale against the Utah Jazz, a game they had to win to avoid the NBA's Play-In series.

The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 117-95 in Game 1, with Edwards nearly getting a triple-double of 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Gobert was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Game 2 Tuesday night

What's next:

The Timberwolves and Lakers meet in Game 2 Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena, and the Wolves would love nothing more than to come home to Target Center with a 2-0 series lead. Tip is set for 9 p.m., and here’s how you can watch.