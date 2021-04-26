Andrelton Simmons returns, Byron Buxton out for Twins at Indians

article

The Minnesota Twins start a three-game series at the Cleveland Indians Monday night, and while they get one of their best infielders back from the COVID-19 injured list, they won’t have arguably their best defensive outfielder.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Andrelton Simmons has been activated from the team’s COVID-19 list and is in the lineup. Byron Buxton, however, is not due to a sore knee. Baldelli told reporters Buxton could be available off the bench if needed.

Simmons has missed the last 10 games after testing positive for COVID-19. He’s played in 10 games and is hitting .355 with three doubles and three RBI.

Buxton has been on a tear of late for the Twins. He’s hitting .382 with six homers, six doubles, 12 RBI and has scored 10 runs. The Twins are also still without Max Kepler, Caleb Thielbar, Kyle Garlick and J.T. Riddle, who remain on the COVID-19 list.

The Twins are also without slugger Miguel Sano, who was placed on the 10-day injured list last Friday with a right hamstring injury. The Twins lost two of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates to fall to 7-13 on the season, fourth place in the American League Central Division.