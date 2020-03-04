Allianz Field unveils its new foods for Minnesota United games in 2020

article

While Minnesota United aims to put the ball in the net and pick up big wins this season, they’re hoping soccer fans are equally as enthused to indulge themselves in the food and drink options at Allianz Field in 2020.

The organization made history last year, debuting its state-of-the-art soccer facility in the heart of the Midway in St. Paul. The Loons did their part on the pitch, with a 10-1-6 mark at Allianz Field last year and earning their first home Major League Soccer playoff game in the stadium’s inaugural season.

As the team looks to take the next step this season, it’s the job of Delaware North to meet those same expectations on the fan experience side. They unveiled the new foods for the 2020 season on Wednesday.

“Winning helps, winning always helps. We’re excited, as fans come in the building they know the team is going to perform on the field. They’re excited about the future, what can happen with this team really helps drive that experience, brings that energy,” said Eric Sampson with Delaware North. “It challenges us, as a food and beverage partner, we need to make sure we’re matching that energy and continuing to bring our A game.”

They feel their partnerships this year with local businesses will do just that. It’ll be hard to venture around Allianz Field without indulging in a treat from a local restaurant, whether it’s food, dessert or drinks. One of the biggest highlights, they feel, will come from “the Cadillac of smokers” purchased in the offseason.

Advertisement

It’s there that Allianz Field chef Bill Van Stee and his staff will be kept busy smoking pork and turkey in different rubs and spices. It’ll play a huge part in three of their most innovative dishes for 2020: Mongolian pork shoulder, smoked Caribbean brisket and a classic smoked turkey brisket.

“Trying to continue to think globally and I think the thing that we’re most excited about is our smoker. Personally, I think selfishly, that’s my most exciting thing to change up or Global Street Grill concession stand, to offer some international barbecue, which we think is going to be really delicious and really exciting,” Van Stee said.

It's not to be outdone by their partnerships with Freehouse, Brasa and on the dessert end, Grand Ole Creamery and Buttered Tin. Freehouse will feature the Roto-Bird Baguette chicken sandwich. Brasa will feature burritos that will change in flavor throughout the season.

Fans can also indulge in a Swedish meatball sub cultivated by local star chef Justin Sutherland, and a Juicy-Lucy inspired brat from New Bohemia.

Allianz Field will also feature a fresh line of rotating salads, Irish Nachos, and ice cream sandwich from Grand Ole Creamery and trademark cupcakes from Buttered Tin. Their goal is to tell a food story while the Loons try to score goals on the pitch.

“Soccer is the world’s game, so tell that global food story locally was a big part of their original challenge to us. We got in the community, we just kicked tires, met some of these guys and we’re excited to get started,” Sampson said.

It only helps that Minnesota United is doing its part on the field. The home opener is set for March 15 against the New York Red Bulls, and they’re already 1-0 after a 3-1 road win over the Portland Timbers last weekend. Kevin Molino scored twice against his former team, and Ethan Finlay netted the other tally.

Adrian Heath got a contract extension in the offseason, and the Loons are hoping to take next step in the MLS Playoffs by season’s end. They hope you celebrate with some barbecue, a specialty Stoli drink or one of the many other local options.

“We went to the playoffs last year, so that was great and exciting. Hopefully we can continue to do it, I know they already won a game so that’s super cool. The team has a great vibe, any time I work with them on side projects or meet with them after we give them a dinner after the game, they’re always super excited to be here and I think everybody just loves Allianz Field,” Van Stee said.