Al Newman talks Minnesota Twins slow start on Fox 9 Sports Now

The Major League Baseball season wasn’t supposed to start like this for the Minnesota Twins.

They’re 32 games in, and the Twins have one of the worst records in the American League at 12-20. Rocco Baldelli was the American League Manager of the Year two seasons ago, and now some fans want him fired.

The Twins have dealt with COVID-19 issues, they’ve had players get hurt and they haven’t found a way to win a game when tied or trailing after seven innings. The Twins are 0-7 in extra-inning games, after losing to the Texas Rangers 4-3 in 10 innings last Thursday. They’re also 0-11 on the season if they don’t have a lead after seven innings.

The biggest issue right now is key players out injured. Luis Arraez has been dealing with concussion symptoms, but is expected to return this week. Alex Kirilloff, after hitting four home runs in a weekend series against the Kansas City Royals, is now on the injured list with a bad wrist. Josh Donaldson hurt his hamstring a half inning into the season, but has since returned.

Now Byron Buxton, the reigning American League Player of the Month, is on the injured list and expected to miss multiple weeks with a hip strain.

The Twins had their series finale at Detroit Sunday rained out. They’re off Monday and start a series at the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night.

Advertisement

So what’s wrong with the Twins? Former Twins’ player and coach Al Newman joined Jim Rich Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now to talk about the season so far.