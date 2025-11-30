Adam Thielen a healthy scratch for Vikings at Seahawks

article

The Minnesota Vikings are at the Seattle Seahawks for Week 13 as they’ve lost three straight and five of their past six.

They’ll be without a veteran receiver for Sunday’s game.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen among inactives

What we know:

Wide receiver Adam Thielen was among the Vikings’ inactives released 90 minutes before kickoff. Thielen was not on the injury report this week, so it appears he is a healthy scratch.

The Vikings made a trade with the Carolina Panthers to bring Thielen in before the season, for depth with Jordan Addison serving a three-game suspension. At least on the stat sheet, it hasn’t been the return to Minnesota Thielen had hoped for.

He has just eight catches for 69 yards, and no touchdowns, in 11 games.

Donovan Jackson, Christian Darrisaw out

Why you should care:

The Vikings are starting undrafted rookie Max Brosmer at quarterback, with J.J. McCarthy still in the concussion protocol. He reported symptoms on the team’s plane home from Green Bay last Sunday night, and was limited all week in practice.

Brosmer is making his NFL debut without two starting offensive linemen. Both Christian Darrisaw and Donovan Jackson are out due to ankle injuries.

Sam Darnold reunion

Dig deeper:

Sunday’s game is a reunion with former Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold, who signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks in free agency. Darnold helped lead the Vikings to a 14-3 regular season record last year, but his two worst games with Minnesota were the regular season finale, and a playoff loss at the L.A. Rams. Darnold has led the Seahawks to an 8-3 record this season, with 2,785 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.