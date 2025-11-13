Sam’s Christmas Village & Light Tour in Somerset, WI Hosts Its Brightest Season Yet

This content was provided by our sponsor, Sam’s Christmas Village. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Somerset, WI — One of the Midwest’s most beloved holiday traditions is set to shine brighter than ever as Sam’s Christmas Village & Light Tour opens for the 2025 season. Running November 28, 2025 through January 1, 2026, the festive attraction invites families, friends, and holiday enthusiasts to experience more than 16 million dazzling lights spread across a magical winter wonderland.

Visitors of all ages can stroll or drive through immersive light displays, enjoy crackling fires, and take in the nostalgic charm that has made Sam’s Christmas Village a must-visit holiday destination.

Holiday Highlights for 2025:

S’more Cabins: Guests can reserve cozy private cabins complete with their own fire pit, a visit from Santa, and a complimentary s’more kit—perfect for an unforgettable winter evening.

Santa Nightly: Santa will be greeting visitors nightly in the Christmas Market, spreading cheer and posing for photos.

Sledding Hill: Admission includes access to the onsite sledding hill, with tubes provided at no additional cost.

Live Reindeer: Families can get up close with live reindeer in the village.

Concessions & Dining: Food and drink stands are available throughout the light tour, while an onsite bar and restaurant offer warm meals and seasonal beverages.

Vendor Market: Open Thursday through Sunday, the festive market features handcrafted goods, gifts, and treats from local artisans—perfect for holiday shopping.

Tickets for the Light Tour can be purchased online in advance or at the gate upon arrival.

With more lights, more activities, and more holiday magic than ever before, Sam’s Christmas Village & Light Tour continues to be a bright spot in the region’s winter season—bringing joy, tradition, and community together under a sky filled with sparkling lights.

For more information visit our website: www.samschristmasvillage.com