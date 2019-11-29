Expand / Collapse search

My View: Don't wait for Cyber Monday, support businesses in your community instead

During the holiday season, while your searching for the best way to spend your cash, consider the ripple effect your spending can have on your community and your neighbors.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Black Friday is obviously a huge day for retailers. But the money you spend, whether at big box stores or local shops, has a bigger impact than you might think. And, as more shopping moves online, that has an impact on your community and your neighbors.

In her "My View" segment, FOX 9 General Manager Sheila Oliver urges shoppers to consider buying from their local shops rather than waiting on Cyber Monday and online offerings.