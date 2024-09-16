Man fatally stabs wife of 65 years during argument in Wright Co. home: Charges

The Brief Rodney Anderson is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his wife. Charges allege he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife multiple times during an argument. He is scheduled to appear in Wright County court on Sept. 19.



An 85-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during an argument at their home in Wright County.

The allegations

On the morning of Sept. 12, the criminal complaint alleges Rodney Anderson called 911 to report that he had stabbed his wife. When law enforcement arrived at the house in Annandale, they found Anderson sitting on the steps with his hands on his head and said he appeared to be shaking.

While speaking with law enforcement, Anderson claimed he had gotten into an argument with his wife of more than 65 years, and at some point, he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her. Authorities reported finding his wife on the kitchen floor along with evidence of blood and a knife in the kitchen sink.

When attempting life-saving measures, authorities reported seeing "several puncture wounds" to the victim’s abdomen and described her clothes as being "soaked with blood." She was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson allegedly told law enforcement that he and his wife "continuously argued," and they had a big argument that morning, which lasted up until the stabbing, charges explained.

"I guess I lost my head," Anderson allegedly said, adding that he called 911 after the incident.

The charges said that during the investigation, authorities found blood on Anderson’s glasses, nose, hand, and clothing.

What’s next for Anderson?

Anderson is facing a second-degree murder charge, with intent, in the death of his wife. He is next scheduled to appear in court on September 19.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.