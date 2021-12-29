Worker heating frozen metal door at Minneapolis Fed starts small fire

Firefighters were called out to the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Wednesday morning after an employee trying to heat a frozen metal door started a small fire.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded to the reserve building on 90 Hennepin Avenue South for the fire. At the Fed, crews spotted heavy black smoke showing from a loading dock by a metal roll-up door.

Firefighters were told a worker was trying to thaw a metal door, which had its elements freeze in the extreme cold, with a torch when it started a small smoldering fire in foam insulation.

Crews were able to get to the smoldering area and put out the burning foam.

There was no structural damage to the building or door due to the fire but some employees were loaded onto a bus to keep warm while crews took care of the fire.