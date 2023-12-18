Woman rams police cars during Duluth drug bust

article

A woman rammed into two unmarked police cars in Duluth while police were attempting to execute a search warrant on her vehicle.

On Dec. 15, officers in the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle they had a search warrant for, police said. During the traffic stop, a 24-year-old woman rammed her car into two unmarked police cars.

According to police, officers were able to detain the woman and a 17-year-old boy who was also in the car.

In the car, police seized a fentanyl/meth mixture packaged for sale, $606 in drug sale proceeds, ammo and M-30 pills, law enforcement said.

Police say that the 17-year-old boy was arrested for third-degree sale of fentanyl, third-degree sale of methamphetamine/fentanyl, and felon in possession of ammo. The 24-year-old woman was arrested for aiding abetting third-degree sale of methamphetamine/fentanyl and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

According to police, no one was injured in the incident.