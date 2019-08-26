Woman pulled from car after crash in Minnehaha Creek

article

Minneapolis firefighters pulled a woman from her car after it ended up upside down in Minnehaha Creek Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the creek near the intersection of West 54th Street and Xerxes Avenue South for the crash.

Firefighters say the woman's car had rolled into the creek, and she was holding her head an inch above the water. Crews went through her rear window to get to the woman, cut her seatbelt and pulled her out.

The woman was taken for examination at the hospital. Her condition is not known.

The cause of the crash is unknown.