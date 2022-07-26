Woman killed after collision with garbage truck near Willmar, Minnesota
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 56-year-old woman was killed Tuesday after her vehicle and a garbage truck collided near Willmar, Minnesota.
At 9:44 a.m. Kandiyohi County officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a garbage truck and a 2003 Dodge Caravan at the intersection of 60th Street southwest and 105th Avenue southwest – approximately 5 miles east of Raymond, Minnesota.
The driver of the Dodge Caravan, a woman from Willmar, was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.
The driver of the garbage truck, a 47-year-old male from Atwater, received minor injuries and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel.
The case remains under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.