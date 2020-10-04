Woman dies in ATV crash in Blue Earth County, Minnesota

A woman has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in southern Minnesota.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, at 8:14 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the scene of a fatal ATV crash in rural Lake Crystal.

Officials said the driver appeared to have rolled the ATV on uneven loose ground and was pinned beneath the ATV. Responders began life-saving efforts, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as 63-year-old Cynthia Dawley of Courtland, Minn.