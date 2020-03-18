Woman dies after Minneapolis stabbing, suspect now facing possible murder charges

A woman died from her injuries nearly a month after she was stabbed in Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis police. Now that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide, the man who was charged in the stabbing is now facing possible murder charges.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined the victim, identified as Pauline Hollman, 58, died of complications from sharp force injuries. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, on Feb. 15, officers responded to an apartment on the 600 block of South 9th Street on a report of a stabbing. The 911 caller said someone broke into his apartment and stabbed his girlfriend.

Officers arrived and spoke with a man, later identified as Michael Cloutier, who opened the security door for the officers. He denied calling 911.

The police department said officers had to push past Cloutier to get to the location of the 911 call regarding the stabbing. The apartment was locked, but Cloutier let the officers in with a key.

Upon entry, officers noted blood everywhere and Hollman lying on an air mattress with a large pool of blood near her head.

Cloutier reportedly became upset and combative. Officers took him into custody, noting there was blood on his clothing.

Responders treated Hollman for a stab wound to the neck. There was evidence indicating the stabbing had occurred several hours prior to officers’ arrival.

Hollman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition, where she underwent emergency surgery. She died on March 10 from her injuries.

In an interview with homicide detectives, Cloutier admitted to stabbing Hollman. He was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

With the death of Hollman, homicide detectives have sent in amended charge papers voiding the assault charges and replacing them with homicide charges.

This is the eighth homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.