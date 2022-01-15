Asian woman killed after being shoved in front of subway in Times Square

An Asian woman has been killed after a man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square Saturday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. near 42nd Street and Broadway.

According to the NYPD, the 40-year-old died when a man shoved onto the tracks in front of a southbound R train, which struck and killed her.

The man turned himself in to police soon after the attack.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the attack a "senseless act of violence," and said that the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

"Our heart goes out to the families that were impacted," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We're going to continue to do everything that is possible to make our subway system safe."

Adams also called on all levels of government to ensure that people in the midst of mental health crises are able to get the assistance they need.

"A New Yorker was going about her business right in the heart of our city in the heart of our subway system in Times Square. And she lost her life. This is unconscionable. This is unacceptable, it has to stop," said MTA Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

The suspect allegedly targeted another woman on the platform before just prior to the incident.

Names and other information about the woman or the person in custody haven't been released.

The incident is under investigation.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters