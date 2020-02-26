Woman charged with arson for burning down trees on St. Thomas University campus

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with felony wildfire arson after police say she started a fire that burned down five trees and damaged a vehicle on the St. Thomas University campus.

According to the charges filed in Ramsey County District Court, Michelle Davis, of Robbinsdale, allegedly ignited cottonwood seeds that had built up on the ground. The fire quickly spread to the trees and got out of control.

Davis told police she lit the seeds on fire for fun and did not mean to start the trees on fire. Davis’s car was seen leaving the scene on video surveillance.

The charges say the trees were 20-25 feet tall and were mature pine trees. Each one was valued between $3,000 and $7,000.

Police say the total damage was worth $20,000.