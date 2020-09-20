WNBA postposes Lynx game versus Seattle Storm due to inconclusive COVID-19 test results for players

The WNBA has postponed Sunday's playoff game between the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm after a COVID-19 test for some players came back inconclusive.

In a statement, the league said the game is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution.

The players with the inconclusive results are undergoing additional testing at this time. The players are currently being held in isolation.

The Lynx and Storm were set to kick off Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals on Sunday. The WNBA is working to determine a new date for the game.

Like the NBA, the WNBA has been holding its season and playoffs inside a "bubble" at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to prevent the spread of COVID-19.