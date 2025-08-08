Wisconsin weightlifter powering through adversity to Paralympic goals

The Brief A young woman from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, has overcome her fair share of obstacles so far in life. The state champion powerlifter recovered from a serious car crash six years ago. Now Jordan Braund is setting her sights on pumping iron at the Paralympics.



Jordan Braund has resumed her personal passion after a car crash.

'Some days it's good, some days it's bad'

What we know:

Jordan Braund has been lifting weights since she was in the 7th grade.

Now she is getting ready to represent her country in her favorite sport on the world stage.

"I'm just very glad that it has got to the point that it has where it's at right now. I loved it before, worked through the troubling spot and now I love it again," said Braund.

A little stronger every day

The backstory:

Braund was on her way home from powerlifting in her high school's weight room back in 2019, when another car crossed the center line and crashed into her head-on.

The then-17-year-old spent 2.5 months in the hospital and both her legs had to be amputated from the knee down, but she didn't know if she would ever lift again.

"My whole life slowed down a ton. I had time to reflect. I had to think about what I wanted to do. But in the end, I am so extremely grateful for it because it's changed my life in so many ways that could have never happened, if it had not happened," said Braund.

After the accident, Braund became a coach for her high school powerlifting team and is now a ref at regional competitions as well.

But she has also resumed competing in the sport herself, and qualified to be a member of Team USA at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt, in October.

"I think it's a lot more rewarding than before. Not knowing where I was going to go from that point to being where I am now, I think it's pretty cool," said Braund.

Powering through

What they're saying:

Braund's ultimate goal is to compete in the Paralympics in Los Angeles in 2028..

But in the meantime, she's proud of how far she's come and excited about how far she has yet to go.

"I don't think I would have believed you if you told me this was where I was gonna be. If you said that in 2025, I was going to compete in Egypt, I would be like, I don't know about that. But, I think it's really cool," said Braund.

Braund's family has started a GoFundMe to help cover the travel expenses of competing in Cairo.