Wisconsin plane crash: Injured pilot rescued by DNR warden via airboat

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The Brief A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warden rescued an injured pilot after a plane crash on Monday. The DNR said the warden, Mike Williams, then made multiple trips to move firefighters, sheriff's deputies and equipment through the boggy crash site via airboat. Richland Center Fire Chief Scott Gald said three firefighters later needed hospital care for dehydration during the rescue in 85-degree heat.



An airboat became a lifeline after a plane crash left responders working waist-deep in a swamp near Sextonville, Wisconsin.

Plane crash near Sextonville, Wisconsin

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the plane crashed in swampy terrain near Sextonville on Monday, Oct. 11.

First responders then worked with DNR warden Mike Williams, an experienced airboat operator, to reach the crash scene and the injured pilot, officials say.

A Richland County Sheriff's deputy joined Williams as a co-pilot when the airboat launched. The DNR said Williams steered through the muddy, weedy swamp while following directions from a lieutenant who was watching the drone used to locate the plane site. They then loaded the pilot into the airboat and brought them to the staging area, where the pilot was treated and then airlifted to the hospital.

The DNR said Williams then turned around and returned to the crash site, making more trips for Richland Center Fire Department personnel and Richland County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Officials add that three firefighters working in the swamp later needed hospital care for dehydration in 85-degree heat.

What they're saying:

Richland Center Fire Chief Scott Gald spoke about coordination between first responders and his gratitude for Williams' contribution.

"We also had a lot of gear used – turnout gear, extrication gear," said Gald. "We couldn’t thank Mike and the DNR enough to bring us that resource on that tough day."

The DNR says Williams "credits the warden boat training course for his ability to maneuver an airboat in the most challenging situations."

What we don't know:

The cause of the plane crash, and the condition of the injured pilot, has not been shared by authorities.