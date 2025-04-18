WI Fishing Finder: Online tool helps anglers discover new spots

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR launched the Wisconsin Fish Finder on Wednesday. The online interactive tool aims to help anglers discover new fishing spots with information on fish species and regulations for specific waterways. Anglers who use the DNR TROUT tool are urged to transfer their information before it shuts down at the end of May.



The Wisconsin Fish Finder, an online interactive tool aimed at providing state fishing resource information to anglers, was launched this week by the state's Department of Natural Resources.

Fishing in Wisconsin

Big picture view:

The online map compiles fishing information and regulations for specific waterbodies, including species bag limits, season information and gear restrictions.

Anglers can also find information on fish species and their seasonal catching rules.

The Wisconsin DNR said the tool includes the following:

Fishing regulations (including bag and length limits) for lakes and trout streams

Boat launch locations and access points

Shore fishing locations

Public lands and easements

Healthy guidelines for eating fish

Lake habitat information

Habitat improvement projects

Invasive species

Fish stocking information

DNR service center locations and where you can buy a fishing license

Officials say anglers who use the DNR's TROUT tool are urged to transfer bookmarks and saved locations to the Wisconsin Fishing Finder, as the TROUT tool will shut down at the end of May. The TROUT tool features information on trout streams, regulations and easements.

More information on the Wisconsin Fishing Finder can be found here.

What they're saying:

"We've created this tool to help anglers find new places to fish or get insights into their current favorite fishing spots. This is an easy-to-use resource that we hope will become a staple for all anglers looking to discover more about Wisconsin's fishing opportunities," Wisconsin DNR Fisheries Management Bureau Director Justine Hasz said in a statement.

By the numbers:

Wisconsin DNR information shows the state features 15,000 inland lakes, 42,000 miles of perennial streams and rivers, 1,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline and 260 miles of the Mississippi River.