WI Fishing Finder: Online tool helps anglers discover new spots
(FOX 9) - The Wisconsin Fish Finder, an online interactive tool aimed at providing state fishing resource information to anglers, was launched this week by the state's Department of Natural Resources.
Fishing in Wisconsin
Big picture view:
The online map compiles fishing information and regulations for specific waterbodies, including species bag limits, season information and gear restrictions.
Anglers can also find information on fish species and their seasonal catching rules.
The Wisconsin DNR said the tool includes the following:
- Fishing regulations (including bag and length limits) for lakes and trout streams
- Boat launch locations and access points
- Shore fishing locations
- Public lands and easements
- Healthy guidelines for eating fish
- Lake habitat information
- Habitat improvement projects
- Invasive species
- Fish stocking information
- DNR service center locations and where you can buy a fishing license
Officials say anglers who use the DNR's TROUT tool are urged to transfer bookmarks and saved locations to the Wisconsin Fishing Finder, as the TROUT tool will shut down at the end of May. The TROUT tool features information on trout streams, regulations and easements.
More information on the Wisconsin Fishing Finder can be found here.
What they're saying:
"We've created this tool to help anglers find new places to fish or get insights into their current favorite fishing spots. This is an easy-to-use resource that we hope will become a staple for all anglers looking to discover more about Wisconsin's fishing opportunities," Wisconsin DNR Fisheries Management Bureau Director Justine Hasz said in a statement.
By the numbers:
Wisconsin DNR information shows the state features 15,000 inland lakes, 42,000 miles of perennial streams and rivers, 1,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline and 260 miles of the Mississippi River.
The Source: This story used information shared by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.