Wild Mind Ales in Minneapolis announces upcoming closure

The Brief Wild Mind Ales in South Minneapolis will close at the end of summer. The brewery announced its closure on Facebook on Monday and received many comments from loyal customers. Wild Mind and its daytime identity, Wild Grind, are now looking for buyers.



Wild Mind Ales in Minneapolis is closing soon after nine years in business.

The backstory:

Owner Jason Sandquist opened Wild Mind Ales on Pillsbury Avenue in Minneapolis in 2016. In the daytime, Wild Mind is Wild Grind, its coffee shop counterpart.

Wild Mind Ales announced its pending closure on social media on Monday.

What they're saying:

The brewery does not have an official closing date yet, but it will come to an end likely near the end of the summer and into the fall, according to the Facebook post.

The announcement encouraged locals to visit the brewery one last time before its close, asking people to "fill these last days with good energy and community."

Crediting its success to the vibrant customers, the post thanked the community for making its life worthwhile.

Local perspective:

Many Wild Mind Ale regulars commented on the post, sharing their sadness in reaction to the brewery’s closure. People responded by sharing good memories they have made at the brewery.

One commenter said her and her husband had their first date at Wild Mind. Then years later, they celebrated there with friends after they eloped.

People described traditions that took place at Wild Mind, from anniversaries and birthdays, to Christmases, study sessions and family dinners.

What's next:

Wild Mind is looking for a buyer as "the building and brands are currently for sale," the post said. If interested, they ask for inquiries to be submitted through their website’s "Contact Us" page.

The brewery did not disclose their reason for closing.