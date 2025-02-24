Wife now charged in Angola missionary's murder, church says

article

The Brief Church officials say the wife of a Minnesota missionary is officially facing charges in his killing. Beau Shroyer was killed while serving his church in Angola. According to reports, authorities suspect his wife conspired with a bodyguard to arrange his murder.



The wife of a missionary from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, is now facing charges connected to her husband's killing in Africa, his church says.

Minnesota missionary killed in Africa

The backstory:

Beau Shroyer, the former pastor of The Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes, was killed on Oct. 25, 2024.

Shroyer was living in the southern African nation doing missionary work with his wife and five children when he was murdered. Shroyer was working in Africa with SIM USA.

A week after his killing, the church announced his wife had been arrested in connection with the "violent, criminal attack."

Dig deeper:

According to the New York Post, Angolan police alleged a guard hired by the family stabbed Shroyer to death. The report states police arrested his wife Jackie for arranging the killing along with two other individuals. Angolan police told the Post they suspect Jackie was having an affair with a new bodyguard hired by the family. The bodyguard in turn hired two other men to help with the killing, police said.

Police say it appears the bodyguard feigned a car emergency and then attacked Beau Shroyer when he arrived to help, with investigators claiming the knife used to stab Shroyer to death was purchased by his wife.

However, back in November, Jackie had not been officially charged.

Wife charged in missionary's slaying

What's new:

In a statement, the Detroit Lakes church said Jackie Shroyer had recently been charged in connection with the murder.

The statement reads: "It saddens me immensely to have to share with you that we were notified that Jackie has been formally charged as a co-author in the murder of her husband… Please continue to cling to the Lord and His unchanging character, nature and love and continue to pray for truth to be clear, for justice to be served and for God’s kingdom to come and will to be done."

The church says the Shroyer's five children are being cared for by close family, with support from SIM USA and the church.

What's next:

FOX 9 has sent an inquiry to Angolan authorities hoping to get an update on the status of the case. The church adds that Jackie Shroyer is expected to face trial in Angola at some point in the next six months.