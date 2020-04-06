Why haven't more of Minnesota's border states issued stay-at-home orders?

Minnesota has been under a stay-at-home order for a while, but we’re surrounded by states who do not. So, why haven’t the other states issued similar orders?

The governors of our neighboring states insist it’s because their demographics and geography are different.

However, on Monday, Iowa did just about everything but order everyone to stay home.

Iowa is one of five states that have yet to issue stay-at-home orders. They are joined by South Dakota and North Dakota - all bordering Minnesota. Yet, Iowa’s numbers took another turn for the worse, with 78 more positive cases reported and three more deaths for a total of 25.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued an order Monday closing malls, parks and libraries, but she’s still not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order.

"As I've said last week, almost 80 percent of our workforce is essential workers and so they're going to continue to travel, so the rest of us need to be as responsible as we can and we need you to practice what we are asking you to do, and that is to stay home as much as you can," Gov. Reynolds said.

Meanwhile, North Dakota reported 39 more confirmed cases since Saturday, with a total of three deaths. The state responded this weekend with a drive-up testing site in the western city of Gladstone. But, the governor insists the state’s low population and large geography don’t make a stay-at-home order necessary.

"I want to make clear for those who say we're not doing enough that I will use every tool at my disposal to protect the lives of North Dakotans," Gov. Doug Bergum said.

South Dakota reported 48 more confirmed cases in the past day, and the state’s death toll doubled to four.

Governor Kristi Noem said in a statement last week that she can manage the spread “without needing to resort to the kinds of draconian shutdowns adopted by big coastal cities.”