What to do in Minnesota over the holidays

By Adelaide Van Pelt
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Entertain the entire family with winter activities this week. From light displays to art exhibitions, there are plenty of activities for everyone this holiday season.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Events in the Twin Cities

GLOW Holiday Festival:

This year's stunning display of lights has moved to CHS Field, allowing guests to get up close and personal with millions of lights in the new exhibits. GLOW features a "sElfie" plaza, an enchanted forest, bright bikes, a tremendous tree, the GLOW Spectacular, and so much more!

Keg and Case Holiday Market:

  • Keg and Case, St. Paul
  • December 21 through December 23
  • Free admission

Grab last minute gifts for friends and family at this local holiday market.

Music at Icehouse MPLS:

See festive performances that benefit local non-profits, check out one of the area's top guitarists, or just grab a bite at this local restaurant!

Break the Bubble:

  • St. Paul Brewing
  • December 23 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Free admission

This social gathering is the perfect way to network, make new friends, or get away from family during the holidays. Break the Bubble was originally created to help solve the problem of making new friends as an adult in the Twin Cities.

Elf Drag Brunch:

A magical Elf-themed drag show takes over Union Rooftop this Friday.

Swiftmas: Taylor Swift Dance Party:

Head to Cowboy Jacks for an all-Taylor Swift dance party featuring a pop-up drag show with Sasha Cassadine. Tickets are available online and at the door. This event is 21+.

Winter Break Hours at the Children's Museum:

  • Minnesota Children's Museum, St. Paul
  • December 26 through December 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tickets $16 per person

The Minnesota Children's Museum learning experience that is fun for the whole family. With special holiday break hours, everyone can experience more at the museum.

Lowertown Trivia Night:

  • Union Depot, St. Paul
  • December 28
  • Free admission

Head to Station 81 inside the Head House for a night full of food, drinks, and prizes. Trivia is presented by Trivia Mafia, a bar trivia group based in Minnesota.

Activities at the Mall of America

The Mall of America is offering much more than holiday shopping this season. The Mall will be open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day. New Year's Eve the mall will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.  (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

Louvre Fantastique:

  • Mall of America
  • December 21 through January 15
  • Tickets start at $25

Experience the Louvre without leaving Minnesota with three-dimensional recreations, projection mapping, augmented reality, and hands-on interactive features.

Scuba Claus:

Catch Scuba Claus diving to meet the friendly sea creatures at SEA Life. Catch the underwater fun on Fridays and Sundays at 11am & 1pm through December 23. Dives last approximately 30 minutes.

Holiday Music Festival:

  • Huntington Bank Rotunda
  • December 21 through December 23
  • Free admission

Talented performers and community groups bring holiday spirit to the Mall of America. See the performance schedule here.

NYE Midnight Circus:

  • Huntington Bank Rotunda
  • December 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Free admission, VIP tickets available

Moonlight Circus features juggling, unicycle, contortion, and aerial performances. It’s free for everyone, but guests can also purchase VIP tickets with up-front seating and unlimited-ride wristband, plus 2023 glasses and noisemakers for the big moment!

Events in the Twin Cities Metro area

Holiday Movies at the Alamo:

  • Alamo Drafthouse, Woodbury
  • December 21 through December 25
  • Tickets starting at $9

See a Christmas classic or a new blockbuster this holiday season. With special showings of White Christmas, Carol, and When Harry Met Sally, there is something for everyone this winter at the Alamo. Find showtimes here.

Winter Village:

  • Westin Edina Galleria
  • December 21 through December 21
  • Free admission

The Westin Edina Galleria invites guests and visitors alike to discover its immersive Swiss Alps winter wonderland featuring a range of food & beverage specials, outdoor après ski courtyard experience, and winter events.

Severs Holiday Lights:

  • 3121 W 150th St., Shakopee
  • December 21 through December 31
  • Starting at $25 per vehicle

This massive holiday light display dances in time to the best songs of the season. Grab a snack from the festive food & drink vendors and enjoy the show. The event runs November 24 through January 1.

This massive holiday light display dances in time to the best songs of the season. Grab a snack from the festive food & drink vendors and enjoy the show. The event runs November 24 through January 1.

Bingo at the Muddy Cow:

  • Muddy Cow, Cottage Grove
  • December 28 at 7 p.m.
  • Free admission, charge for Bingo cards

Head to the Muddy Cow for a game of Bingo and two for one specials on drinks while you play!

Vinyasa Yoga at Rustic Roots:

  • Rustic Roots Winery, Scandia
  • December 31
  • $15 per person

Relax after the holidays with beginner's yoga at Rustic Roots. The admission fee includes a glass of wine after your class.