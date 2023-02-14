What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 17-19)

Winter events galore are taking place across Minnesota this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

(Andy Berndt / Supplied)

Winter Fun Fest:

Dodge Nature Center, St. Paul

February 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission

Head to this all-outdoor community event for sleigh rides, snowshoeing, boot hockey, ice golf, otter sliding, and more. Join the medallion hunt for your chance to win a winter gear prize package!

Other activities include a tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting), bonfires, music, food and beverages for purchase. Raffle drawings for a 50″ TV are at 3:30 p.m. and a 65″ TV at 5 p.m.

Minneapolis Vintage Market:

Machine Shop, Minneapolis

February 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early bird admission $10

Find two floors of Minnesota's best vintage clothing, accessories and home goods vendors all in one spot! Other offerings include a pop-up by Edina Coffee Roasters, a food truck and Machine Shop bar open for beverage purchases, plus DJ Buster Baxter spinning tunes.

Tickets are required for all attendees. Reserve a free shopping pass for entry 12-4 p.m., or an Early Bird ticket for entry one hour before the public at 11 a.m.

Family Fun Night:

Wild Mountain, Taylors Falls

February 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Special price of $20 per person

Two hours of tubing for a discounted price of $20 and $5 from each ticket comes back to the Taylors Falls Parents for Education to fund programs, materials and events at school! Use event code 23fundraiser to get the group discounted price for the event!

Winter Wacipi:

Treasure Island Resort and Casino, Welch

February 17 through February 19

Free admission

The Prairie Island Indian Community welcomes you to learn about Native American history and experience traditions at their Winter Wacipi in the Island Event Center from February 17 through February 19. Grand Entry performances will begin the celebration starting on Friday, February 17 at 7 p.m.

Smells Like the 90’s Live:

Excelsior Brewing Company, Excelsior

February 17 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free admission

Wear your best flannel and listen to the best 90s hits.

Monster Jam:

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

February 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets starting at $20

Experience family fun at Monster Jam®, where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Witness big-air, backflips and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. This event features fan-favorites like the legendary Grave Digger®, innovative Max-D, mighty Megalodon® and more.

Dog Sledding Presentation:

Saint Croix Vineyards, Stillwater

February 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

No reservations required or accepted

Dog sledding enthusiast Mike Hoover, will have short presentations about the sport of dog sledding and Malamutes in general. Meet the dogs and enter a drawing for a dog sled ride through the vineyard after the presentation!