What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Dec. 9-11)

Even with cold weather moving in, there are plenty of events in Minnesota to keep busy.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan:

M Health Fairview Sports Center, Woodbury

December 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free admission

The Coca-Cola caravan rolls into town this weekend. The caravan is a holiday-themed Coca-Cola semi-truck lit with thousands of twinkling lights. Visitors will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa in front of a festive backdrop, skate on the outdoor rink and enjoy a Coca-Cola beverage or hot chocolate.

Other activities will take place in the east lot (near the outdoor rink). Skate rental and sharpening is available for $6. Guests can bring food donations for Open Cupboard, a local food shelf.

Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener:

Elm Creek Park Reserve, Maple Grove

December 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission

Skiers of all abilities and ages are invited to kick off winter with free skiing, free ski rental equipment and free mini lessons. A Nordic Market with representatives from 50 Nordic ski suppliers, resorts, retailers and clubs offers a look at Nordic skiing across the Midwest. The first 1,500 visitors to the Nordic Ski Market receive a free buff!

Dark Sky Festival:

Cook County

December 8 through December 11

Price varies across events. Reservations are required for some events.

Cook County is home to one of the darkest skies in the world. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) has been named as one of only 15 certified International Dark Sky Sanctuaries in the world and at over a million acres, it is the largest. Celebrate the world-class dark sky at the fifth Dark Sky Festival!

Women's Art Festival:

St. Mary's University Center, Minneapolis

December 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission with a $1 suggested donation

The 30th annual Women's Art Festival includes over 70 local makers, food from Vittle's Catering, and live music throughout the day. Free parking in lots on Oakland Ave, street parking on Park and Portland, and covered ramp parking for a small fee in the Phillip's Eye ramp a block away.

Yule Scream:

Nowhere Haunted House, Inver Grove Heights

December 9 through December 17

Tickets start at $35

Celebrate the holiday season at this unique event. Nowhere Haunted House transforms into a Yuletide terror. This isn't just a Christmas-themed haunted house, but an immersive theater experience where guests become a part of the show! Over the course of 45 minutes, guests will travel through frightening holiday vignettes, ghost stories, and monstrous creatures from the world of historic winter folklore.

Holiday Market:

Malcolm Yards, Minneapolis

December 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and December 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission

Grab lunch and finish your holiday shopping at this market. Over 20 local makers will be attending this holiday market.

Hometown Holiday:

Crosstown Mall, Ham Lake

December 10

Free admission

Visit with Santa and his elves by the indoor fireplace at Vocate, take photos, decorate cookies, and sip some hot chocolate. The event ends in the outdoor green space with caroling and a tree lighting.