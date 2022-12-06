Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Dec. 9-11)

By Adelaide Van Pelt
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Even with cold weather moving in, there are plenty of events in Minnesota to keep busy.

Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan:

  • M Health Fairview Sports Center, Woodbury
  • December 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Free admission

The Coca-Cola caravan rolls into town this weekend. The caravan is a holiday-themed Coca-Cola semi-truck lit with thousands of twinkling lights. Visitors will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa in front of a festive backdrop, skate on the outdoor rink and enjoy a Coca-Cola beverage or hot chocolate.

Other activities will take place in the east lot (near the outdoor rink). Skate rental and sharpening is available for $6. Guests can bring food donations for Open Cupboard, a local food shelf.

Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener:

  • Elm Creek Park Reserve, Maple Grove
  • December 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Free admission

Skiers of all abilities and ages are invited to kick off winter with free skiing, free ski rental equipment and free mini lessons. A Nordic Market with representatives from 50 Nordic ski suppliers, resorts, retailers and clubs offers a look at Nordic skiing across the Midwest. The first 1,500 visitors to the Nordic Ski Market receive a free buff!

Dark Sky Festival:

  • Cook County
  • December 8 through December 11
  • Price varies across events. Reservations are required for some events.

Cook County is home to one of the darkest skies in the world. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) has been named as one of only 15 certified International Dark Sky Sanctuaries in the world and at over a million acres, it is the largest. Celebrate the world-class dark sky at the fifth Dark Sky Festival! 

Women's Art Festival:

  • St. Mary's University Center, Minneapolis
  • December 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Free admission with a $1 suggested donation

The 30th annual Women's Art Festival includes over 70 local makers, food from Vittle's Catering, and live music throughout the day. Free parking in lots on Oakland Ave, street parking on Park and Portland, and covered ramp parking for a small fee in the Phillip's Eye ramp a block away.

Yule Scream:

Celebrate the holiday season at this unique event. Nowhere Haunted House transforms into a Yuletide terror. This isn't just a Christmas-themed haunted house, but an immersive theater experience where guests become a part of the show! Over the course of 45 minutes, guests will travel through frightening holiday vignettes, ghost stories, and monstrous creatures from the world of historic winter folklore. 

Holiday Market:

  • Malcolm Yards, Minneapolis
  • December 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and December 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Free admission

Grab lunch and finish your holiday shopping at this market. Over 20 local makers will be attending this holiday market.

Hometown Holiday:

  • Crosstown Mall, Ham Lake
  • December 10
  • Free admission

Visit with Santa and his elves by the indoor fireplace at Vocate, take photos, decorate cookies, and sip some hot chocolate. The event ends in the outdoor green space with caroling and a tree lighting.

Tis the season for The Nutcracker

For one weekend only, you can catch Ballet Minnesota’s 34th production of The Nutcracker. The show features a cast of more than 100 including two guest dancers from the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Many of the iconic costumes are original, and some even include signatures on the inside of the other people who have played the same role. The Nutcracker performances are December 16-18 at The O’Shaughnessy.