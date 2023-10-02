What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 6-8)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head out this weekend for anniversary parties, local festivals, and more Oktoberfest celebrations.
Owámni: Falling Water Festival:
- Various parks, Minneapolis
- Oct. 7
- Free admission
Celebrate indigenous Minnesota culture at this event with music, art, food, and more.
100-Year Anniversary Block Party:
- Chatterbox Pub, Minneapolis
- Oct. 8
- Free admission
This bar has been continuously operating as a pub and lounge since it was founded as a vintage Speakeasy in 1923. Stop by the Chatterbox Pub this Sunday for an afternoon of live music, snacks from Kabomelette Food Truck, and a Pyres-sponsored beer tent.
Bloody Mary Festival:
- Various locations, St. Paul
- Oct. 7
- Tickets starting at $52.50
Tickets to this event include unlimited bloody Marys, food and beverage tastings from local companies, swag, photo opportunities, and more.
Blaine Oktoberfest:
- Tom Ryan Park, Blaine
- Oct. 7
- Free admission
Head to this celebration for live music, a craft fair, food trucks, a petting zoo and more, Festivities begin at noon in Tom Ryan Park.
Autumn Fest:
- Eden Prairie Assembly, Eden Prairie
- Oct. 7
- Free admission
Bring the whole family to this outdoor event with food, inflatables, fire trucks, and more! The first 200 kids who stop by the farm inflatable will find a special surprise guest and some fun giveaways, courtesy of Chick-fil-A.