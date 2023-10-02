What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 6-8)

article

Head out this weekend for anniversary parties, local festivals, and more Oktoberfest celebrations.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Owámni: Falling Water Festival:

Various parks, Minneapolis

Oct. 7

Free admission

Celebrate indigenous Minnesota culture at this event with music, art, food, and more.

100-Year Anniversary Block Party:

Chatterbox Pub, Minneapolis

Oct. 8

Free admission

This bar has been continuously operating as a pub and lounge since it was founded as a vintage Speakeasy in 1923. Stop by the Chatterbox Pub this Sunday for an afternoon of live music, snacks from Kabomelette Food Truck, and a Pyres-sponsored beer tent.

Bloody Mary Festival:

Various locations, St. Paul

Oct. 7

Tickets starting at $52.50

Tickets to this event include unlimited bloody Marys, food and beverage tastings from local companies, swag, photo opportunities, and more.

Blaine Oktoberfest:

Tom Ryan Park, Blaine

Oct. 7

Free admission

Head to this celebration for live music, a craft fair, food trucks, a petting zoo and more, Festivities begin at noon in Tom Ryan Park.

Autumn Fest:

Eden Prairie Assembly, Eden Prairie

Oct. 7

Free admission

Bring the whole family to this outdoor event with food, inflatables, fire trucks, and more! The first 200 kids who stop by the farm inflatable will find a special surprise guest and some fun giveaways, courtesy of Chick-fil-A.