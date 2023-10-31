What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 3-5)

Shop your way through the state, stop by a comic convention, or participate in a chocolate-themed run this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Minneapolis Cider Company, Minneapolis

Nov. 4

Free admission

This event is hosted by the Minneapolis-St.Paul Music Expo and hosts vendors that will offer a great selection of record albums, 45 RPM records and music memorabilia for sale.

Twin Cities Con:

Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis

Nov. 3-5

Tickets starting at $42

Twin Cities Con is a celebration of all things nerdy including comics, TV, film, toys, games, and cosplay. TCC is founded and run by fans. Guests this year include the cast of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars", stars of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and more.

Various locations, Waconia

Nov. 4

Free admission

Head to Waconia for a day of shopping and eating. Stop by participating locations to complete a scavenger hunt and be entered to win a basket of Waconia goodies. Wear orange to participate in the day and receive deals from local businesses.

Holiday Craft and Gift Show:

Forest Lake Middle School, Forest Lake

Nov. 4-5

Free admission

Get started with your holiday shopping early at this local event. Over 100 crafters and vendors will have gifts available for purchase.

Chocoholic Frolic:

Harriet Island, St. Paul

Nov. 4

Register through race day for $50

This race includes a 10k, a 5k, and a kids' fun run. At this event, you'll run through scenic routes with chocolate-themed rest stops and receive a commemorative medal and chocolate treat at the finish. Proceeds from the race will be donated to the Longest Night, a charity that advances the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.