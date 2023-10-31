What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 3-5)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Shop your way through the state, stop by a comic convention, or participate in a chocolate-themed run this weekend.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Twin Cities Record Show:
- Minneapolis Cider Company, Minneapolis
- Nov. 4
- Free admission
This event is hosted by the Minneapolis-St.Paul Music Expo and hosts vendors that will offer a great selection of record albums, 45 RPM records and music memorabilia for sale.
Twin Cities Con:
- Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis
- Nov. 3-5
- Tickets starting at $42
Twin Cities Con is a celebration of all things nerdy including comics, TV, film, toys, games, and cosplay. TCC is founded and run by fans. Guests this year include the cast of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars", stars of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and more.
D.E.A.R.: Divas and Dudes Enjoying Awesome Retail:
- Various locations, Waconia
- Nov. 4
- Free admission
Head to Waconia for a day of shopping and eating. Stop by participating locations to complete a scavenger hunt and be entered to win a basket of Waconia goodies. Wear orange to participate in the day and receive deals from local businesses.
Holiday Craft and Gift Show:
- Forest Lake Middle School, Forest Lake
- Nov. 4-5
- Free admission
Get started with your holiday shopping early at this local event. Over 100 crafters and vendors will have gifts available for purchase.
Chocoholic Frolic:
- Harriet Island, St. Paul
- Nov. 4
- Register through race day for $50
This race includes a 10k, a 5k, and a kids' fun run. At this event, you'll run through scenic routes with chocolate-themed rest stops and receive a commemorative medal and chocolate treat at the finish. Proceeds from the race will be donated to the Longest Night, a charity that advances the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.