What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 11-13)

It is finally starting to feel like summer! Head to an outdoor wildlife park, search for a deal at a community wide garage sale, or check out local music at one of this weekend's events.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Safari North Season Opener:

Safari North Wildlife Park, Brainerd

May 13

$17.99 per adult

Safari North Wildlife Park strives to promote conservation and preservation through a unique experience in a recreational and educational environment dedicated to wildlife care and conservation. The park is open for the season through Oct. 1, 2023.

Exhibits include tigers, bears, reptiles, and more. Feed a giraffe, take a train ride, or head to the amusement ride area at the park this weekend.

Community Wide Garage Sale:

Various locations

May 12 through May 14

Free admission

This second annual community wide garage sale spans five communites including Shorewood, Deephaven, Minnetonka, Greenwood, Tonka Bay, and Excelsior. Hours and days will be at the discretion of the person holding the sale. Full list of participants here.

Mid West Music Fest:

Winona

May 12 and May 13

$79.99 for a Winona weekend pass

Mid West Music Fest hosts two festivals per year — one in Winona and one in La Crosse, Wisconsin — featuring regional acts from all genres of music. The mission of the MWMF is to promote local music and art, create opportunities for artists, stimulate downtown economic development, and provide diverse educational resources.

Governor's Fishing Opener:

Multiple locations, Mankato

May 11 through May 14

Admission varies per event

The 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will be hosted by Mankato for the first time. The event will celebrate the Minnesota fishing tradition and feature numerous events, starting Thursday, May 11. Enjoy guided e-bike tours, kayaking, goat yoga, live music, and more.

Doors Open Minneapolis:

Multiple locations, Minneapolis

May 13 and May 14

Free admission, register here

This event offers behind-the-scenes access to buildings in the City of Minneapolis that are architecturally, culturally, or socially significant.