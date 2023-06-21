What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 23-25)

article

Art festivals, craft beer tours, and live jazz music are available at events this weekend in Minnesota. With Pride and the Eras Tour both occurring in the Twin Cities this weekend, plenty of people will be out and about in the metro area!

Twin Cities Pride

Various locations

June 23 through June 25

Admission varies by event

The 51st annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will be held at Loring Park and Parade Park in Minneapolis June 23 through June 25 and will feature local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, food courts, a beer garden, and music stages. Other events are occurring at various businesses throughout the weekend.

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

The Twin Cities Jazz Fest began with the mission of bringing communities together to enjoy and appreciate the art form of jazz. What started as a small one­-day event in downtown Minneapolis has grown into one of the largest free jazz festivals in the upper Midwest. The Jazz festival is a walking event as most of the venues are within walking distance from one another.

Winona Craft Beer Tour

Summer calls is the perfect time for sipping samples along the beautiful banks of the Mississippi at Levee Park in Downtown Winona. Try unlimited samples for three hours, get a free souvenir tasting glass, win prizes, and more!

Wayzata Art Experience

Shop fine art, grab a snack from one of the many food trucks, check out the beer and wine garden, and more!

Eagan Art Festival

This family friendly community art festival offers hands-on art activities for all ages along with music, entertainment, and food vendors.