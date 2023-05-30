What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (June 2-4)

article

Summer is in full swing and there are plenty of community events popping up across the Twin Cities.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Grand Old Days:

St. Paul’s summer tradition returns with Grand Old Day on the first Sunday in June. With "the first parade of the summer," over 150 food vendors, a family fun area, art district, and an entertainment district with live music from dozens of local bands, there is plenty of fun for the entire family!

Grillfest:

CHS Field, St. Paul

June 3 through June 4

$65 per person

Test out state-of-the-art grills, gather recipes, and learn how to barbecue all while sampling the best burgers, beer, seltzers, margaritas, and more. Outdoor games, Minnesota-made art and gifts, and music make this festival a perfect summer event. GrillFest tickets are all-inclusive and include samples of food and beverage from all the vendors.

Minnesota Swim Week:

Multiple locations

June 2 through June 3

$35 per person

The line-up of this year's Swim Week includes a cardio class and a glamorous finale show. The event is set to showcase premium local swim and resort wear designers and will feature brands like Wild Isles, Nani Nalu, PRIMP Boutique, and more.

Music in the Gardens:

3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska

June 1 and June 4

$15 per person

Enjoy live music throughout the summer at the Ordway Picnic Shelter and the nearby overlook. Local bands and community groups will perform on Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Bring your own blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the tunes. This weekend features Brad Cattadoris, an Americana artist, and JazzLove.

Waconia PRCA Rodeo:

Carver County Fairgrounds, Waconia

June 2 through June 3

$20 per person

Head to Waconia for a weekend rodeo featuring barrel racing, pony rides, Skijoring, bull soccer, and more.

Edina Art Fair:

50th and France, Edina

June 2 through June 4

Free admission

Shop from a diverse collection of local and international juried artists. Enjoy entertainment, a kids’ zone, two craft beer gardens, and tasty food options as well. This year's fair will also offer a new vintage clothing market.

Minnesota Con:

Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis

June 2 through June 4

Tickets start at $10

This convention is a pop culture expo featuring artists, writers, voice actors, cosplayers, wrestlers, celebrities, and more. Photo opportunities with several creators are also available.

2023 Midwest Mopars In The Park:

Washington County Fairgrounds, Stillwater

June 2 through June 4

$10 per person

This national car show and swap meet holds its 38th annual event at the Washington County Fairgrounds this weekend.