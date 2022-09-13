What to do in Minnesota: 12 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Seltzerland:

Centerbrook Golf Course, Brooklyn Center

September 17

Tickets between $39 and $59

Seltzerland is being held at Bayfront Festival Park on September 17. (Seltzerland / Supplied)

Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.

Attendees can also play lawn games like seltzer pong, ladder golf, and cornhole during the event. In addition, a DJ will provide music and entertainment to soundtrack the perfect fall day. An inflatable bubble-filled photo booth serves as the perfect backdrop for photos throughout the festival.

Hispanic Heritage Days:

Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley

September 17 and September 18

Tickets $30-$40 are available here.

The Minnesota Zoo is again partnering with Univision for a Hispanic Heritage Days celebration. This festival highlights culture and community and features animals, live music, dance, and more.

Saturday night's event will be open to ages 16 and above from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Animal trails, and exhibits will be open until 8 p.m. Local food, beverage, and artisan vendors will be available. A silent disco will be happening at the celebration as well.

Sunday's activities will be included in the purchase of a daytime Minnesota Zoo ticket.

AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects Tour:

Harriet Island Park

September 17 and September 18

Tickets range from $5 to $20. Purchase tickets here.

This self-guided, annual home tour by AIA Minnesota highlights a wide range of impressive residential designs from our area's talented architects. The 2022 tour features eight projects total: seven to tour in person, one of which is also available to tour online, and one that is only available to explore virtually.

Duluth Oktoberfest:

Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth

September 16 through September 18

Tickets range in price from $10 to $55. Available here.

At the third-annual Duluth Oktoberfestival, you can find cold German beer, delicious Bavarian food, games, activities, live music, and more.

Another festival highlight is the Daschund Derby and the March of the Daschunds. Only 32 dogs race, but all Weiner dogs are welcome to join the procession and march during Oktoberfest.

Nickle Dickle Day:

City Square, Park Waconia

September 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission

This annual town festival has activities to enjoy all day. The event starts with morning races, including a 5k and 10k race at Waconia Public Schools. In the square, there will be local food, art, and shopping vendors, along with a vintage car and truck show.

Duck races, live music, a pie eating contest, and a library book sale are some other highlights of this event!

New Prague Dožínky Festival:

New Prague

September 16 and September 17

Free admission

The 38th year of Dožínky takes place this weekend in New Prague. The event kicks off at the Zero K on Friday, a race without the run but all of the fun. The race begins at 5 p.m. and ends promptly at 5:01 p.m. so the afterparty can begin! A classic car cruise, beer garden, and street dance also kick off the celebration on Friday night.

On Saturday, the opening ceremony commences at the Czech Heritage Village at 10 a.m. Vendors, performers, and local Czech royalty are invited to the ceremony.

Alpaca Days:

N 7802 County Road F, River Falls, Wisconsin

September 17

$10 cash admission

Visit a variety of animals, including alpacas, llamas, mini Shetland ponies, and mini highland cattle, at this local farm. Enjoy games, feeding animals, and discounted items at the gift shop.

Excelsior Apple Day:

312 Water Street, Excelsior

September 16 and September 17

Free admission

This lakeside festival celebrates local food, art, and community. See local bands, visit the beer and wine gardens, or take a history tour in town. The event culminates in a large street dance at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Twin Cities Veg Fest:

Harriet Island Park

September 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission

This weekend, the 10th annual Twin Cities Veg Fest celebrates how far food innovation has come. The entirely plant-based menu offers over 100 items at the festival. Along with food, there will be family programming, music, and cooking demonstrations with free samples. The first 100 attendees will receive a free swag bag from the festival sponsors.

Free events in Minnesota this weekend

Museum Day:

Various locations

September 17

Tickets are free and available here.

Museum Day is an annual celebration hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Visit a participating local museum with a free ticket to learn, explore, and enjoy.

MinnesoThai:

5376 Gamble Drive, St. Louis Park

September 17 and September 18

Free admission

MinnesoThai is a celebration of the Thai and SE Asian communities that have chosen to make Minnesota their home. This celebration features food trucks, performances including a drag show, local vendors, beer and wine gardens, and more!

Free parking is available, and dogs are welcome.

D&J Glove Repair Grand Opening:

3742 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

September 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

Visit this new expert glove repair shop and celebrate its grand opening with free food, including hot dogs, peanuts, and cracker jacks. Participate in a prize raffle and keep an eye out for an appearance by the Minnesota Twins curator Clyde Doepner.