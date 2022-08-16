Westbound lanes of Hwy 62 closed west of I-35W due to damaged bridge

article

Westbound traffic on Highway 62 between I-35W and Highway 100 is closed after a pedestrian bridge was damaged on Tuesday.

MnDOT reports the bridge just east of Highway 100, which leads from West 64th Street in Edina over the highway to Rosland Park and Lake Cornelia, needs to be removed due to the damage.

It's unclear exactly when the removal process will be completed.

Estimates on the state's 511 website have the road reopening by Thursday evening. However, a statement from MnDOT warns the removal could take "several days."