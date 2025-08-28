West St. Paul shelter-in-place issued as police respond to barricaded suspect

The Brief Police responded to a barricaded suspect in West St. Paul, prompting a shelter-in-place order for the area. St. Joseph's Catholic School, located just blocks away from where the suspect is barricaded, went into lockdown. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.



Police are at the scene of a barricaded suspect in West St. Paul, prompting a shelter-in-place order for the area and a nearby school to go into lockdown.

West St. Paul standoff

What we know:

The West St. Paul Police Department said in a social media post at about 1:20 p.m. that the officers are responding to a barricaded suspect inside a home in the 1200 block of Ottawa Avenue.

A shelter-in-place is in effect for the area and authorities are asking the public to stay away as police work the scene.

St. Joseph's Catholic School, located just blocks away, also issued a lockdown in response to the incidents. Police emphasised that this is a precautionary measure and that there is no danger to the school.

What we don't know:

Details on the suspect and what led to the initial incident have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.