Water services restored in New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley after disruption

The Brief A water outage disrupted service to the cities of New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley on Sunday morning. Officials with Hennepin County Emergency Dispatch said water services are restored, and water pressure is expected to return. The issue came from a malfunctioning valve in the Golden Valley water tower.



Residents in three different Minnesota cities woke up to disrupted water services Sunday morning after a valve inside the Golden Valley water tower malfunctioned.

Water services disrupted, restored

A social media post from the City of New Hope said water service to New Hope, Golden Valley and Crystal was temporarily disrupted Sunday morning.

The issue is now fixed, and water pressure is expected to return this morning, according to officials with Hennepin County Emergency Dispatch.

Officials say a valve in the Golden Valley Water tower malfunctioned overnight. Crews then arrived on Sunday morning and fixed it.