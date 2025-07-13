Water services restored in New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley after disruption
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Residents in three different Minnesota cities woke up to disrupted water services Sunday morning after a valve inside the Golden Valley water tower malfunctioned.
Water services disrupted, restored
Big picture view:
A social media post from the City of New Hope said water service to New Hope, Golden Valley and Crystal was temporarily disrupted Sunday morning.
The issue is now fixed, and water pressure is expected to return this morning, according to officials with Hennepin County Emergency Dispatch.
Officials say a valve in the Golden Valley Water tower malfunctioned overnight. Crews then arrived on Sunday morning and fixed it.
The Source: This story uses information from Hennepin County Dispatch officials and a social media post from the City of New Hope.