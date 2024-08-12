Walz says he missed the phone call from Harris asking him to be running mate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he intimally missed the call from Vice President Kamala Harris asking him to be her running mate.

Missed VP phone call

In a video posted on X recapping his first week as the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz said he started out his week "missing a phone call from the Vice President. Pretty important one", alluding to the phone call where Harris asked him to be her running mate.

Walz then goes on to say he eventually got that call, and is "honored to join the ticket with Kamala Harris to take us in a great direction."

‘Whirlwind’ campaign week

Walz continues by saying after the phone call "it has been a whirlwind." He then details how he flew to Philadelphia, and was told that within an hour he would be giving a speech, using a teleprompter, which is something Walz said he never used in his life, and said he was "terrified."

But he says he was uplifted by the people in Philadelphia and goes on to compliment Harris' speech at the rally.

Walz then campaigned in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, which felt a "little closer to home."

The Harris-Walz campaign then rallied in Detroit, Phoenix and finished the week in Las Vegas.

Walz finishes the video by saying, "So, we're just getting this thing started. But it is off and running."

Looking ahead

According to the Associated Press, Walz will campaign solo this week starting in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where he will speak at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention. He will then head to a campaign fundraiser in Newport Beach, California.

He will then head to Denver, then Boston on Wednesday, speaking at campaign fundraisers. Thursday, he will head to Newport, Rhode Island and Southampton, New York.