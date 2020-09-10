Walz: No promises GOP will spare commissioners

article

Gov. Tim Walz says he's gotten no promises from Minnesota Senate Republicans that they'll avoid firing any more of his commissioners during Friday's special session.

Republicans who control the Senate suddenly took out the state's top workplace safety regulator during the August special session. They're frustrated with Walz's continued use of emergency powers to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and have been coy about their plans for Friday.

"My hope is that while we’re fighting the pandemic, they won’t be fighting me on that," Walz told reporters Thursday. "I haven’t gotten a guarantee. I just think the public’s probably pretty tired of it."

Walz has extended his emergency powers for another 30 days and called lawmakers back for Friday's special session. The House and Senate can vote to end the powers, but with a divided Legislature, it's unlikely to happen.

Instead, Senate Republicans have turned their attention to a power they do have: confirming Walz's agency commissioners. Most of Walz's 24-member cabinet has not been confirmed, meaning the Senate can swiftly call a vote on their job status.

Senate committees held hearings on Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley and Pollution Control Commissioner Laura Bishop in August, after firing Labor Commissioner Nancy Leppink.

Kelley has drawn the ire of Republicans for blocking the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline through a lawsuit, while Bishop is moving forward with tougher vehicle emissions standards that the GOP opposes. During a bruising hearing on Aug. 21, Kelley grew emotional as he fought for his job.

A spokeswoman for Senate Republicans did not respond to a request for comment about the GOP's plans for Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka refused to say last week who the Senate was targeting.

"We’re having conversations around that," Gazelka told reporters Sept. 3. "We’ve not decided one way or another (whether to fire more commissioners)."

It appears lawmakers will do little else during the special session.

They are unlikely to approve a long-stalled bonding bill of construction projects. Minnesota budget officials say the state must observe a "quiet period" until Sept. 19 without lawmakers approving new debt. Legislative leaders say it's still possible to reach an agreement on a bonding bill for a future special session this fall.