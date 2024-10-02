Walz: ‘Dates wrong’ on Tiananmen massacre presence in 1989

Following the only debate between vice presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance on Oct. 1, Gov. Walz corrected a statement regarding whether he was present at the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

Wrong dates

Walz previously said he was in Hong Kong during the deadly Tiananmen Square protests in the spring of 1989. Since then, several outlets have reported he didn’t actually travel to China until later that year – in August.

During a 2014 Congressional hearing reflecting on the Tiananmen Square massacre, Walz, then a congressional representative, claimed to have been in Hong Kong in May 1989.

"I was just going to teach high school in Foshan in Guangdong province and was in Hong Kong in May 1989," he said. "As the events were unfolding, several of us went in. I still remember the train station in Hong Kong."

Debate response

When questioned by CBS News moderator Margaret Brennan to clarify his statements and presence at the protests, Walz said that, as a "passionate young teacher," he had "the opportunity in the summer of ’89 to travel to China — 35 years ago" after describing his military service that began at 17 years old.

"Yeah, look, I have my dates wrong," Walz acknowledged on Tuesday while speaking to reporters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

He went on to say that he, "was in Hong Kong in China" in August 1989, and that "It was profound for me — that was the summer of democracy."

From 1994 to 2003, Walz was involved with Educational Travel Adventures, Inc., a private company that coordinated annual student trips to China. Walz has said he’s traveled to China an estimated "30 times" during the duration, which ceased in 2007 when he was elected to Congress. However, CNN reports a campaign spokesperson told them the number is "likely closer to 15."

"Being there, the impact it made, the difference it made in my life – I learned a lot about China," Walz said during the debate.

A ‘knucklehead at times’

Referring to several gaffes that have been proven inaccurate in recent months, during the debate on Tuesday night Walz said, "Many times, I will talk a lot. I will get caught up in rhetoric… I’m a knucklehead at times."

Protests

Also known as the "June Fourth Incident," the Tiananmen Square protests were student-led demonstrations held in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, from April 15 to June 4, 1989.

Known now as the "Tiananmen Square massacre," the Chinese government declared martial law on the night of June 3, 1989, deploying troops to disperse protesters.

Official death tolls still vary, ranging from several hundred to several thousand.

The "anti-democracy" measure was quickly condemned by several world governments.