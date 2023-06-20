Waite Park motorcycle crash leaves one dead, speed likely a factor police say

A crash in Waite Park involving a motorcycle left one dead.

According to the Waite Park Police Department, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car that occurred near the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street South on Sunday.

According to witness accounts, a Honda Civic, driven by Angeline Golembeck, 81, of St. Cloud, was exiting a parking lot on the west side of 2nd Avenue South and turning north onto 2nd Avenue South when a motorcycle driven by Brett Lees, 30, of Annandale was traveling south on 2nd Avenue South when the crash occurred.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Lees was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with life-threatening injuries, later dying.

Golembeck was not injured in the crash.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, and it remains under investigation, according to police.