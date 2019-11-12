Voyageur Park Lodge a 'total loss' after Monday night fire in northern Minnesota

article

A hotel lodge in Northern Minnesota burned in a fire Monday night.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews in Kabetogama Township, Minnesota responded to the fire at Voyageur Park Lodge around 5 p.m.

A fire at the Voyageur Park Lodge in northern Minnesota.

The lodge was determined to be a "total loss" by responders, according to a release.

Nobody was injured in the fire as the lodge was vacant at the time.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire along with the Sheriff’s Office.