Voyageur Park Lodge a 'total loss' after Monday night fire in northern Minnesota
KABETOGAMA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hotel lodge in Northern Minnesota burned in a fire Monday night.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews in Kabetogama Township, Minnesota responded to the fire at Voyageur Park Lodge around 5 p.m.
A fire at the Voyageur Park Lodge in northern Minnesota.
The lodge was determined to be a "total loss" by responders, according to a release.
Nobody was injured in the fire as the lodge was vacant at the time.
The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire along with the Sheriff’s Office.