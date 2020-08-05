Voyagers National Park says visitors leaving behind trash in bear lockers, fire rings at campsites

article

Voyagers National Park is reminding park visitors to pack out their trash after finding trash left in bear lockers and fire rings at campsites in the park recently.

The park shared photos of the trash, which included everything from broken camping equipment, beer cans, empty food boxes and water jugs.

The Superior National Forest and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wildnerness have also reported similar problems this season with visitors not packing out their garbage.

“It would put a damper on anyone’s weekend to spend time and effort packing as efficiently as possible for a camping trip, only to get there and have the last camper’s trash to worry about,” Voyagers National Park wrote in a Facebook post.

The park said that while the maintenance staff does a good job taking care of the campsites, visitors should also do their part to keep campsites clean for the next visitor.

More information on Leave No Trace principles can be found here.