Visiting restrictions loosen at long-term care facilities as Essential Caregiver programs begin

Visiting restrictions are loosening for some long-term care facilities in Minnesota as their Essential Caregiver programs begin.

The programs were launched after the Department of Health gave more guidance last month. It allows certain family members or others to visit loved ones at nursing homes, but there are strict protocols in place.

Before COVID-19, The Moments Memory Care in Lakeville was filled with lots of moments between residents and their families, like Gail Fink and her sister Kathryn.

“At least twice a week, if not three times a week, I would come,” Fink, an essential caregiver, said.

The women have always been close, even as Kathryn developed Alzheimer’s.

More recently, Gail’s trips to visit her sister were cut off due to COVID-19.

“It was depressing for me, but I knew she was in good hands. I knew the people here, they all love her,” Fink said.

It had been tough for residents, too.

“I think, for the most part, you can really tell it’s not the same. They may not realize exactly what it is, but it’s not the same as it was before,” said Tracey Fearon, Director of Nursing at The Moments.

Then, in mid-July, MDH announced the Essential Caregiver program, which allows a family member or other assigned person to go inside long-term care facilities and visit loved ones - with strict protocols in place. The Moments launched the program last week.

“We really walked through the process and what that would look like and kind of wrote up protocol and trained the staff, and even trained the families so they knew.”

At The Moments, that means scheduling visits, temperature checks, masks and eye-protection on at all times. And while there is always lingering worry, those at the home are glad they’re able to turn the dial back.

“I think it was a very wise move for the psychological well-being of everybody, and you can just see the sparkle in their eye when they see their families, so it was well worth it.”

Meanwhile, there’s also a push at long-term care facilities for rapid COVID-19 testing.