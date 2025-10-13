Vikings: What’s that logo on Kevin O’Connell’s hat?

article

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are back from their bye week, and Kevin O'Connell sported an interesting hat speaking to reporters on Monday at TCO Performance Center. O'Connell had a baseball cap featuring what looks like a player in a Vikings' helmet sitting at a laptop. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wore the same hat before the NFL Draft. O'Connell on Monday would not name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Carson Wentz (shoulder) participated in practice.



The Minnesota Vikings are back from their bye week and starting practice for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters on Monday, and sported an interesting hat at the podium.

What’s on Kevin O’Connell’s hat?

What we know:

O’Connell came to the podium at TCO Performance Center wearing a white baseball cap. It appears to be somebody sporting a Vikings’ helmet and sitting at a laptop.

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wore the same hat before the NFL Draft. He’s the metaphoric "cook in the kitchen" when it comes to drafting players, signing free agents and executing trades to improve the roster.

Coaches and players often sport different apparel on a regular basis, some with a deeper meaning and others just to have a little fun. Brian Flores wore a "Van Ginkel" shirt in the facility to pay tribute to Andrew Van Ginkel, which also at the time was raising awareness for Iowa flood victims.

What we don't know:

We don’t know why O’Connell chose that particular hat Monday, or if it has a deeper meaning. It apparently had FOX 9 All Day host Amy Hockert distracted.

Vikings injury updates

Why you should care:

O’Connell on Monday wouldn’t name a starting quarterback between J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both have returned to practice. Blake Cashman’s 21-day practice window opened, and Brian O’Neill, Donovan Jackson and Michael Jurgens all practiced in some capacity.

The Vikings are hosting an Eagles’ team that got blown out by the New York Giants, 34-17, last Thursday night.