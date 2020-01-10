Vikings team, fans get special sendoff to San Francisco for playoff game

article

Excitement on Purple Friday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport built throughout the day for the Vikings playoff showdown in San Francisco.

Just a day before the game, fans and players alike were boarding their flights.

Cheerleaders and team mascot Viktor handed out rally towels to fans, whether they were flying to the game or not. The Skol Line also performed as Delta boarded its mid-afternoon flight to San Francisco International Airport.

“It’s about time, we’re so excited. I hope they win,” said Susan Green, who will be attending the game.

Susan and Tom Green of Coon Rapids booked the trip and bought playoff tickets shortly after quarterback Kirk Cousins hooked up with tight end Kyle Rudolph in overtime last Sunday as the Vikings advanced to the NFC Divisional round.

“Their chances are good,” said Tom Green. “Keep the defense up. Cousins will perform.”

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins boards his place to San Francisco, where the Vikings will play the 49ers. (FOX 9)

As for Cousins, FOX 9 got a good look at the well-dressed QB as he boarded the team charter at MSP. Buses delivered the team to their gate in concourse F, while fans, curious fliers and airport employees elbowed for space at the airport windows to get a look and some cell phone images.

“My heart is pumping right now - I am ready to go!” said David Sanderson, who is going to the game.

With a little directional help from Viktor, the purple took off. The next stop: the Bay Area and hopefully a victory that would land them in the NFC title game with the Super Bowl starting to come into view on the horizon.

