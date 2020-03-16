Vikings agree on 2-year contract extension with Kirk Cousins, agent says

article

It looks like Kirk Cousins will be staying in Minnesota for a few more years.

Cousins’ agent tweeted Monday that the Minnesota Vikings have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension with the quarterback.

Cousins still had one year left on his three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract.

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Cousins is now under contract for three years, at $96 million total, with $61 million guaranteed. The extension gives the Vikings $10 million in cap space for free agency as the legal tampering period opens at 11 a.m. Monday. Free agents can sign contracts as early as Wednesday, when the league year officially begins.

Cousins went 8-7-1 in his first season with the Vikings as they missed the NFC Playoffs for the third time in six seasons under head coach Mike Zimmer. Cousins threw for 4,298 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in his first season in Minnesota, while completing 70 percent of his passes.

He made all but one start last season, resting in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears with the team's playoff fate already sealed. Cousins finished last season with more than 3,600 yards passing, 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions, which is a career-low since he became a full-time starter in 2015. He earned his first career playoff victory in leading the Vikings past the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs, hitting Kyle Rudolph for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The Vikings finished the regular season 10-6 in 2019, getting swept within the NFC North by the Bears and Green Bay Packers. He put up the numbers despite being without running back Dalvin Cook for two games, and two halves of other games. He was also without Adam Thielen for at least five games as he battled a hamstring injury, then his health was called into question before the playoff game against the 49ers after suffering an ankle injury in practice during the week leading up to the game.

Cousins was 21-of-29 passing for 172 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Minnesota's 27-10 loss at San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.