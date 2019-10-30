Expand / Collapse search

Vikings' Adam Thielen thanks young fan who got emotional over his injury

Minnesota Vikings
Last week, it was just too much for a young fan when she learned star wide receiver Adam Thielen wasn't going to be able to play, now Thielen is thanking her for her support.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was just too much for one young fan when she learned last week that Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen was going to be out for their game against Washington. 

A video of seven-year-old Brooklyn Donnelly captured her devastation when she heard the news.

But don't worry Brooklyn, Thielen's got your back.

In a short video message, Thielen thanked the young fan for her support.

"Hey Brooklyn, it's Adam Thielen, sorry to ruin your Thursday night, but I was bummed too, but I'm glad that I had your support and we got the W and looking forward to Sunday," he said. 

On Wednesday, Thielen was limited in practice due to a hamstring injury. The Vikings play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road this weekend.