Vikings 2022 preseason Game 1: How to watch
(FOX 9) - You can watch Vikings Gameday Live starting at 2:30 p.m. on the player above
The Vikings are on the road in Las Vegas to open up the 2022 preseason on Sunday.
FOX 9 will have complete coverage of the Vikings' preseason opener from kickoff to the final whistle. We will also feature a simulcast on FOX 9+ with KFAN's Mark Rosen watching the game with a long list of guests including Jared Allen, Matt Cassell, Chris Jericho, and more.
Coverage starts with Vikings Game Day Live at 2:30 p.m. CT with kickoff at 3:25 p.m.
You can watch all three Vikings preseason games on FOX 9, the home of the Vikings.
Preseason schedule
Week 1: Vikings at Raiders on Sunday, August 14
Week 2: Vikings vs 49ers on Saturday. August 20
Week 3: Vikings at Broncos on Saturday, August 27